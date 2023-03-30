“You need to count your blessings” - Former Champion in WWE reacts to NSFW question about his personal life 

A former champion in WWE had a hilarious reaction to a bizarre question posed to superstars two decades ago.

It was a different time back in 2003 and WWE used to ask some very interesting questions to the superstars in the locker room. The Twitter account "On this Day in WWE" uploaded a clip from Confidential, a talk show that lasted from 2002-2004, in which several superstars were asked about the strangest place they were intimate.

During the clip, two-time Cruiserweight Champion Shane Helms was not a fan of the question and delivered a hilarious response.

"I don't think there is a strange place to have sex. I think if you are having sex you need to just count your blessings that you are having it," said Shane Helms. [01:10 - 01:16]

Shane quote-tweeted the post earlier today and noted that his answer was the best in the video.

"🤣🤣 My answer was the best," tweeted Shane Helms.

Shane Helms defeats The Rock on WWE RAW

The Rock and Shane Helms had a brief but legendary rivalry back in the day.

He was rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but it never came to fruition. The Great One hasn't competed since defeating Erik Rowan in an impromptu squash match at WrestleMania 32 but many fans were hoping to see him come back to conquer The Tribal Chief.

The Brahma Bull electrified fans throughout his incredible career and even had a memorable rivalry with The Hurricane. Stone Cold Steve Austin assisted the superhero character in defeating The Rock on the March 10, 2003, edition of RAW.

However, The Rock would go on to get his revenge and defeat Austin at WrestleMania XIX. It was The Rattlesnake's last WrestleMania match before he returned to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 in 2022.

Shane Helms is currently still working at the company as a backstage producer. It will be interesting to see if The Hurricane shows up if The Rock were to return to the company sometime down the line. The Hurricane last appeared during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.

What are some of your favorite memories of The Hurricane in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes