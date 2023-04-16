"You need to let him go"- WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts on former Royal Rumble winner (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) shared his thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style returned to WWE programming on SmackDown this week after nearly five months on the sidelines. Nakamura defeated Madcap Moss in his return match. After the victory, Karrion Kross teased going after the former Intercontinental Champion, and a feud between the two looks likely down the road.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that every talent has a shelf life after which they become stale, and Nakamura is in that phase. The former WWE manager suggested letting the talent go for a while to keep them fresh in front of fans.

"I think every talent has a shelf life. They have a date stamped on. He's [Shinsuke Nakamura] been there for 7 years, and after a while, he just fades into the woodwork. I think after 5 years, unless they are main event level stars, you need to let him go. Two years, let him come back or something. I think they get stale, and if you don't really handle them right, you do more damage than they can help you," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"I have always heard this, wrestling fans turn over every 2-3 years. So, people seeing him now, it's not like seeing him for the first time. If you see him for the first time, he's new, and he's kind of interesting. But seeing him for 7 years, I mean for the fans that watch it, he doesn't excite me. He must not excite the fans either." [From 01:01:09 to 01:02:33]

Shinsuke Nakamura talked about going after the world championship after his victory on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in Japan before joining WWE in 2016. However, The King of Strong Style has not been booked as per his level on the main roster and is yet to win a world championship in the promotion.

After his dominant victory against Madcap Moss on SmackDown, the former NXT Champion made it evidently clear that he wants the world championship and will be going after it.

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1," said Nakamura.

However, it seems like Shinsuke will have to wait a little while before he can go after Roman Reigns' title, as Karrion Kross has his eyes set on him.

