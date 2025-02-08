"You never know" - Top WWE star's heat may not be part of storyline, says veteran; could be real

A top WWE star reportedly got some backstage heat after the 2025 Royal Rumble. A wrestling veteran believes this heat could be real.

LA Knight has found himself in some troubled waters after the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. During the match, Knight and Logan Paul were brawling in the ring when Damian Priest went to eliminate Drew McIntyre. Priest bumped into Knight before he eliminated Priest, which seeingly angered The Scottish Psychopath. It was later reported that the former WWE Champion was cussing as soon as he got backstage and he walked out of the arena before the match ended.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that despite LA Knight's experience in the business, he is still learning every day.

"But the thing is too, Bill, even if you've been around for a long while, you still don't stop learning. Every night, you step into that ring, and the way I was taught, you go to school. That's what you do, every night you step in there, you get in there not only to entertain but to learn." [3:05 - 3:25]

Bill Apter then pointed out that internet wrestling fans believed that McIntyre's frustration with Knight might be part of a storyline. However, Long suggested that it might be real.

"Like I said, you never know." [3:40 - 3:45]

Teddy Long said that LA Knight didn't mean to anger Drew McIntyre during the WWE Royal Rumble

It was rumored that Damian Priest eliminating Drew McIntyre from the Royal Rumble Match was supposed to start a storyline between them which is why the latter was so upset with the accidental interference. McIntyre even missed WWE RAW this week. Since the incident, several fans and critics have commented on what transpired during the match.

During the same podcast episode, Teddy Long said that neither Logan Paul nor LA Knight was trying to anger McIntyre during the match and it was an accident.

"So, that's where Drew has to regroup. He has to look at these guys and say, 'Holy s**t! They don't have a clue. They don't know.' But, sometimes, you get frustrated and get mad because that can happen, but I just don't think LA Knight or Logan Paul meant any harm. I mean, they were just doing stuff that they thought they could do because they're brand new to this; they don't know. They've got still a long way to go and a lot to learn." [2:00 - 3:00]

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will begin his storyline against Damian Priest soon.

