"You owe me" - 330-lbs superstar issues warning to The Miz after WWE RAW

The Miz won big on last week’s WWE RAW to become Gunther’s next challenge. The A-Lister faced Ivar on the latest edition of the Monday Night Show. After the episode, a massive superstar issued a warning to The Miz.

Ivar, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and The Miz faced off in a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW last week to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The match had a botched ending, with The A-Lister picking up the win.

Ivar nearly had the match won when he pinned Ricochet, but Miz picked up the win as he had Reed pinned simultaneously. The creative team booked a match between the two superstars on Monday night.

Ivar got into an argument with the 330-lbs Bronson Reed during the contest. Reed had come out of the match up close. The distractions allowed Miz to win the match by using the ropes.

After the contest, Reed leveled Ivar with the Tsunami to get their rivalry going. He took to Twitter to warn The Miz after his win. He wrote that The A-Lister owed him money for helping him score the victory.

"Ayo hold up @mikethemiz you owe me 💰#WWERaw," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Miz will now face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Ivar and Bronson Reed will likely take their rivalry to the next level as they look to make a name for themselves on RAW.

The Miz sent a message to Gunther before his match on WWE RAW

Many believe that The A-Lister was lucky as he defeated three other men to become Gunther’s next challenge. The multi-time Intercontinental Champion is now looking to win the title by defeating the record-settling champion.

Miz was very confident ahead of his match against Ivar. He wanted to make a statement before facing The Ring General at Survivor Series.

The A-Lister took to Instagram before his match to message Gunther. He told the IC Champion to watch the match between him and Ivar closely.

"You’re gonna want to watch this one @gunther_wwe 👀 #WWERaw," Miz wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see what Miz has in store for Gunther. The Ring General has run through many former WWE Champions in his current reign, but The A-Lister will look to try something different against the big man.

Do you want to see Miz win back the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.