"You owe that motherf*cker" - Randy Orton tells IShowSpeed to attack top WWE star

Randy Orton has told popular streamer IShowSpeed to attack a top WWE star. Speed has been involved with WWE for some time and has even appeared at WrestleMania.One of the most standout moments from Speed's WWE appearances came this year at the Royal Rumble. After Akira Tozawa was attacked by Carmelo Hayes, Speed ended up being his replacement in the match.He entered the match at number 8 and helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. But as he was celebrating his accomplishment, he ended up eating a devastating Spear by Breakker. During the LA premiere of Speed Goes Pro, Randy Orton was present along with his wife, Kim. Speed tried to sneak up on the 14-time WWE World Champion and attempted an RKO but was thwarted by Orton. He told Speed that he owes him one, before Speed said, &quot;You did a lot of sh*t to me.&quot; The Viper then reminded him of Breakker's attack and told him to get his revenge.&quot;I didn't Bron Breakker you. You owe that motherf*cker. You gotta hit him with a truck!&quot; he said.You can watch the video below:Right now, Breakker is part of The Vision on and is one of the top stars on RAW. During the premiere, Orton also advised Speed to be careful about taking bumps in the future. He said that if Speed wants to wrestle regularly, it will be hard on his body in the longer term.Randy Orton hit IShowSpeed with an RKO at WrestleMania XLIShowSpeed has made a few WWE appearances alongside Logan Paul. He was present at the 2024 WWE Draft and announced a few draft picks.He was also present ringside at WrestleMania XL during the Triple Threat U.S. Title match between Logan, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.Speed was wearing a PRIME bottle costume and interrupted the Legend Killer during the match. This resulted in Orton kicking him down before delivering an RKO to Speed on the announcer's table.