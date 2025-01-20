"You raging virgin" - Drew McIntyre lashes out at fan after major non-WWE update

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to lash out at a fan after a major non-wrestling update. The Scottish Warrior got angry after he was reminded of his shortest world title reign.

In early 2024, The Scottish Warrior had set his eyes on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The two wrestled for the title at WrestleMania XL, where Drew McIntyre emerged victorious. McIntyre started mocking CM Punk immediately after he won the title, which forced Punk to attack him.

The post-match altercation led to McIntyre losing the title in minutes to Damian Priest, who capitalized on the opportunity by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

For those unaware, TikTok was recently banned in the United States. However, after a brief ban, the app once again started working in America. Following this massive update, a fan took to X/Twitter to upload a photo of Drew McIntyre with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The X/Twitter user joked that TikTok's ban lasted as long as McIntyre's world title reign in 2024. This post caught The Scottish Warrior's attention, and he fired personal shots at the fan.

"You’d last even less in bed with a girl if you had ever been with one, you raging virgin," McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW

On last week's WWE RAW, CM Punk came out to cut a promo about his victory over Seth Rollins on the red show's Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. The Best in the World also declared that he would be participating in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Visionary then came out and revealed that he would be entering the Rumble as well. However, both stars were then interrupted by their longtime rival, Drew McIntyre. All three men engaged in a war of words before McIntyre said he would be seeing Rollins and Punk at Royal Rumble.

Following this heated exchange, it was revealed that Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk gets involved in the match.

