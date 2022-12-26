"You're amazing" - Mandy Rose tweets a message to a current Champion in WWE after her release

Mandy Rose took to Twitter to send a short message to Roxanne Perez, to whom she lost the NXT Women's Championship in her final WWE match.

A few weeks back, the young WWE star ended Rose's 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. She recently also praised the former champion in an interview.

Taking to Twitter, Rose reacted to being praised by Perez by expressing her love for the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion.

"Awww love you roxc you’re amazing."

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

"She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."



New NXT Women's Champion



What did Roxanne Perez say about Mandy Rose?

Roxanne Perez recently broke character to praise Mandy Rose in an interview with BT Sport.

During the conversation, Perez claimed that Rose has been very nice to her since the day she arrived in NXT and has been supportive of her. She also detailed the interaction she had with Rose before and after their match. Perez said:

"Mandy is so amazing. She honestly is one of the best and sweetest humans I've ever met. Since the moment I stepped into NXT, it's nerve-wracking to be surrounded by people that you've been inspired by and one of my first few matches was against her for the NXT Women's Championship. She's always been so sweet to me, she's always given me the best advice. Before and after the match, she gave me a big hug and we were both crying together. It was cool because she was really happy that she was able to pass it down to me. I've gotten so close to her within the last few months. No matter what, she's going to be amazing, she's going to do amazing things."

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Perez after she recently won the NXT Women's Championship. As for Mandy, she is currently focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling.

