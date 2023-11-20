“You’re either gonna f***ing sink or you’re gonna swim” - Vince McMahon’s message to legendary WWE Superstar ahead of his first big win

Vince McMahon told a legendary WWE Superstar that he was either going to either sink or swim ahead of his first big win in the company.

The Rock made his WWE debut at WWE Survivor Series 1996 when he teamed with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and Barry Windham against Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Triple H. Despite it being the Brahma Bull's debut match, he was the sole survivor for his team.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, The Great One narrated how Vince informed him that he was going to win that match. The Rock stated that Vince told him that he was throwing him into the fire, and he would either sink or swim.

“Vince brings me in and says, ‘You’re gonna win the whole thing tonight.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘You’re gonna win the whole thing. I’m gonna throw you right into the fire.’ I’ll never forget this. He’s like, ‘You’re either gonna f***ing sink, or you’re gonna swim — it’s New York City. It’s up to you.’”

The Rock added:

“All those guys in the ring that night… I’ll forever be grateful for them because they allowed that to happen.” [H/T Ringside News]

Vince McMahon taught The Undertaker how to be more forgiving

Vince McMahon always played a very ruthless character onscreen. However, he wasn't so ruthless when it came to forgiving people. Over the years, Mr. McMahon has brought back several WWE Superstars like Bret Hart and Ultimate Warrior who have tried to tarnish his name.

The biggest person he brought into the company was his former rival Eric Bischoff. Vince seemingly did all this so that he could make his product better.

The Undertaker recently did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter where he admitted that he learned to be more forgiving from Vince McMahon.

"Vince has always had the uncanny ability, no matter if he had been wronged, or if someone kinda scr**ed him over, if Vince thinks that there is a potential for them to make the product better, he [will] let bygones be bygones and would bring somebody back in, which I didn't have that same quality for a very long time. I would hold a grudge. Not so much anymore, I've kinda grown and learned from the man, but his work ethic has never changed from day one to now." [From 03:20 – 04:05]

It is interesting that out of all the things Taker could've learned from Vince McMahon, he learned to be more forgiving.

