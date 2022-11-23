"You're full of cr*p" - Top WWE Superstar takes a shot at Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman ruffled many feathers with his controversial tweet about "floppy flopper" wrestlers earlier this month. Many fellow wrestling personalities have since commented on the same, and the latest to join the list is Monday Night RAW Superstar Baron Corbin.

Following his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Strowman seemingly took a shot at the high-flying wrestlers. He called them "floppy floppers" and said no one cared about them. His remarks led to massive backlash and elicited a response from the likes of Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Chris Jericho, among others.

During his latest appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Baron Corbin gave his take on Braun Strowman's tweet. He took a shot at The Monster of All Monsters for calling himself the greatest big man in the business when no one else was saying the same.

"If you’re gonna go out and tweet, ‘I’m the greatest big man this business has ever seen,’ if you’re saying it and you’re the one that’s having to put the title, nobody else is saying it about you, then you’re full of cr*p," said Baron Corbin. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Corbin further slammed Strowman for not sticking up to his comments and backing down when people started firing back at him for his tweet.

"It may not be the main event but there is a place for them so if you’re gonna go out on social media and say those things and the minute people start firing back at you, you back down or you cower away or you try to say it was a joke, that’s when I get irritated. Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up and also, for me, I’m going out there, for ten years now, I’ve irritated people and not cared how they felt," he added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Braun Strowman is a favorite to win the World Cup tournament on SmackDown

Braun Strowman returned to WWE earlier this year after Triple H took over as the head of the creative. He has since been booked rather firmly and is slowly making his way back to the main event scene.

He is currently competing in the SmackDown World Cup, where he defeated Jinder Mahal in Round One of the tournament. On the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, he will take on Ricochet in the semi-finals.

Braun Strowman is arguably the favorite to win the tournament and get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Corbin's remarks? Share them in the comments section below.

