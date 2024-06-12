"You’re a goddess!" - AJ Lee sends a message to 33-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee sent a heartfelt message to a RAW star. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

Vega and the Latino World Order moved to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. She has been a mainstay of the red brand since then.

In a new tweet, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee praised Zelina Vega and called her a goddess.

"you’re a goddess!"

The 33-year-old responded to the praise shortly after.

"Uhmmmmm?! Coming from THEEEE GODDESS?! ilysm @TheAJMendez 🥺," Zelina responded.

Check out the wholesome exchange below:

Zelina Vega played the role of AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family

Fighting With My Family was a movie based on the career of former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya. Lee was possibly Saraya's biggest rival, and Zeliva Vega portrayed her character in the movie.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, Vega said the following about the possibility of an AJ Lee return:

"I would love to see AJ back. I would love to have that SpiderMan moment of like… (plays out the SpiderMan pointing meme). It’s funny to have somebody else from the north-east to be able to say, ‘Wow, she made it’, because she was the blueprint for a while, she was that girl, so it’s cool to, number one, to even have that opportunity to play her in the movie. I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was just like, ‘You probably listen to her more than I have, that’s interesting.'”

Lee last wrestled on WWE TV in 2015, on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania 31. Now that CM Punk is back in WWE, many fans hope to see his wife, Lee, return for one final run sometime down the line.

Do you see Lee making a return for one last stint?

