"You're gonna make us tear up" - Fans go crazy over Seth Rollins' tweet about The Shield

Fans on Twitter are going wild over Seth Rollins referencing The Shield in his latest tweet.

The Visionary is on cloud nine as he has bagged the #1 spot on the PWI 500 list. This is the third time in his career that he has topped the list. For those unaware, Roman Reigns got the #2 spot, while AEW star Jon Moxley got the #3 spot.

Shortly after the announcement, Seth Rollins celebrated The Shield's domination in the PWI 500 list by posting a throwback picture. The picture in question shows a close-up shot of Rollins, Reigns, and Moxley putting their fists together. Wrestling Twitter erupted over Rollins' tweet, and he received tons of reactions.

Check out the tweet as well as some of the most notable reactions below:

Seth Rollins on The Shield's relationship

It has been more than four years since Jon Moxley left WWE and made his way to AEW. Rollins had a chat with METRO last year, and he opened up about the relationship between The Shield members.

Check out what he said:

"Obviously none of us are as close as we were, and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone’s off doing their own thing, we’re all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he’s on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He’s busy doing his own thing, whether it’s AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!" [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Moxley is one of the most successful stars in AEW history, having won the AEW World Championship three times. Rollins and Reigns are doing well for themselves in WWE. Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in modern wrestling today.

Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion on the RAW brand and recently completed 100 days as champion.

