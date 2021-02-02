"You’re gonna model all the greatest underpants" - Drew McIntyre reveals originally planned WWE gimmick

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre almost had a very different gimmick when he came to the company. On arrival, Drew McIntyre has revealed that he was nearly handed a gimmick where he would be a runway model.

The Scottish Psychopath was recently interviewed on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he opened up on his experience on first arriving in WWE, and how he was saved from getting a gimmick where he would have been a runway model.

At WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre was able to defeat Goldberg, much to the relief of fans, but after this week's RAW, it appears that he is facing a challenge from an old friend who just turned into an enemy. Sheamus assaulted McIntyre from behind with a Brogue Kick on RAW, leaving the Champion saddened by the betrayal. Later on, McIntyre said that if Sheamus was prepared to throw away their years-long friendship over a title shot, he could have it.

Long before Drew McIntyre was the WWE Champion, however, he nearly ended up having an altogether different gimmick. While McIntyre's first run with the company didn't go well, according to the champion it could have gone even worse if WWE's original idea for his gimmick had gone ahead.

McIntyre revealed how all his dreams of coming to WWE with a great gimmick nearly ended when he first arrived.

"Yeah, I remember. I was about 260 at the time. 'We got this great idea for ya Drew. You're gonna be The Runway Man. You're gonna come out on a runway. You're gonna model all the greatest underpants. That's gonna be you're gimmick this model character,' and all my dreams crashed before my very eyes, but I couldn't register it on my face because it's WWE. It's this huge opportunity."

"I just nodded. 'That’s a great idea.' Eventually, I had to cut down to 260 to be a male model. So I lost about 25 pounds to get the abs in, looking like an Abercrombie and Fitch model. I had a shaved face at the time, so I look like a pretty boy."

Drew McIntyre reveals how Vince McMahon helped him with his gimmick in WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was extensively involved with Drew McIntyre during his runs in the company. In the first run, he was known for being the 'Chosen One', and according to Drew McIntyre, McMahon was the one who ensured that his first gimmick was not what WWE had originally planned.

"I sat down with Vince McMahon. He asked me my opinion of the character. I said, 'You know what sir, to get on television, I'll make it work.' He clearly saw I did not like it at all and said, 'Just go out there and be yourself.' And I already lost the 35 pounds. I have to gain this weight back somehow because I look like a male model, but I have to be a b*tt kicker. I’m glad that never saw the light of day though. Thank God!"

Drew McIntyre went on to have a gimmick where he was known for being the Chosen One instead and talked about how much he appreciated it.

"I would have chosen anything where I could just be myself. The best characters are an extension of your real personality. Male model is nowhere close to Drew's personality. I was watching YouTube videos trying to figure out how to walk like a runway model. I was like, 'My goodness. This is not the one for me.'"

McIntyre went on to have a slightly successful early run in WWE, but it has been his second run with the company that has allowed him to truly steal the show. Currently, as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre is facing a threat from Sheamus.