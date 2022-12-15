"You're not happy the day after"- Seth Rollins comments on facing off against former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins reflected on his match against Bobby Lashley that took place on RAW this week.

The two RAW stars have been at odds over the last few weeks. They got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle in a number one contenders match for the United States Championship. The Visionary was able to secure the win after delivering a Pedigree.

Speaking about his win on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins noted that being in the ring with Bobby Lashley is no easy task, and the All Mighty is one of the strongest humans he has ever faced.

"I'm happy that I won. Anytime you're in the ring with Bobby Lashley, you're not happy the day after or for weeks after. Really. I mean, you see Bobby, you see how he's an animal. He's a beast, he's no joke. He's one of the strongest human beings I've ever been in the ring with. And you know you're going to get a certain amount of punishment when you're in there, so you just have to prepare for that and hope that you can outlast him," said Rollins.

The former Universal Champion continued:

"Fortunately for me, I was able to do that. Caught him off guard with a bit of a flash Pedigree, thanks Trips [Triple H] and here we are off to the races. The kid is back in target so the US title coming back to me well." [From 41:24 - 42:04]

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Seth Rollins will have a chance to reclaim the WWE United States Championship

Seth Rollins will get one more opportunity at the United States Championship after his victory on RAW. The Visionary lost the title at Survivor Series in a triple threat match where Austin Theory took advantage of Lashley's spear to Rollins to take home the gold.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 You see Seth Rollins Vs Austin Theory, but I just see Long Term Booking You see Seth Rollins Vs Austin Theory, but I just see Long Term Booking https://t.co/acUeXS4GPw

The former allies will now face off in a one-on-one contest for the United States title. The date for the bout has not yet been announced.

Who do you think will come out on top in the title match? Sound off below and let us know!

Please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes