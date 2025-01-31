"You're an idiot" – JBL blasts WWE conspiracy theory

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was one of WWE's up-and-coming stars when Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were among the company's biggest names in the 1990s. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer gave his honest take on people questioning the real story behind the Montreal Screwjob.

At Survivor Series 1997, WCW-bound Hart refused to lose the WWE Championship to Michaels in his home country of Canada. As a result, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon booked Michaels to win without informing Hart. The incident is one of the most controversial in wrestling history and led to the creation of McMahon's villainous on-screen persona.

Over the years, some people have cast doubt on the Montreal Screwjob by claiming Hart knew McMahon's plan in advance. However, on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL made it clear what he thinks about conspiracy theorists:

Trending

"You're a dumba**. Period. You're a dumba**. You're a stupid son of a. You're an idiot. I can't tell you how many people will tell me that watch a football game and go, 'Oh, that's a work.' Come on, give me a freaking break. You know the amount of people that you have to get it to work if NFL football was a work. People tell me that the moon landing was fake. The preposterousness of the fact that you have to have this entire conspiracy, how many people have to be involved in this." [1:12:29 – 1:13:03]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Hart reacted to McMahon's real-life betrayal by spitting in his face at ringside. He also punched his former boss backstage after the show.

JBL on the mastermind behind the Montreal Screwjob

In 1997, wrestling legends Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson were two of Vince McMahon's right-hand men behind the scenes. They worked as producers and later appeared together on television as The Stooges.

Expand Tweet

JBL has hosted a podcast with Brisco since 2020. According to the former WWE Champion, his long-time friend suggested the Montreal Screwjob idea to McMahon:

"I've got a little podcast, Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," JBL said. "The architect of the Screwjob is my partner Gerald Brisco! I can tell you one hundred percent exactly what happened, and what happened with the fallout, and what happened with Bret punching Vince. I can tell you what happened the next day. People wanna believe in UFOs and people wanna believe in flat Earth. People wanna [believe] that Big Foot's out there. I get that, it's fun." [1:13:05 – 1:13:36]

In the same episode, JBL predicted the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The premium live event will take place on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Do you think Bret Hart knew about the Montreal Screwjob? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback