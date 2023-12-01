"You're there to make $$$" - Former WWE star references CM Punk while responding to Ric Flair's recent criticism

Former WWE star James Ellsworth recently sent a message to Ric Flair.

Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and faced fan criticism on social media following a controversial remark during this week's taping of AEW Rampage.

Ric Flair soon took to Twitter to defend himself, expressing his willingness to depart the promotion if Tony Khan believed he was bringing any embarrassment to the company. James Ellsworth has now responded to the Nature Boy's post and conveyed a message.

"You’re not there to make friends.. You’re there to make $$$ !!!!" Ellsworth wrote.

This statement evidently referenced CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW this week, in which he declared, "I'm not here to make friends; I'm here to make money."

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a statement after recent controversy

Flair has circulated a statement across all his social media platforms to justify his actions. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned his desire to enjoy this run alongside his friend, Sting. He asserted that if Tony Khan felt he was causing embarrassment to him or the promotion, he would willingly step aside.

"I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!" Flair wrote.

We'll have to wait and see what Khan decides to do next.

