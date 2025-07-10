"You're never gonna wrestle again" - Saraya recalls devastating conversation following an injury at a WWE Live event

Saraya, formerly WWE's Paige, was forced to stay away from wrestling for years following a career-threatening injury. Recently, the former Divas Champion recounted the heartbreaking conversation she had with the medical team following her injury in 2017.

Paige created Absolution on the red brand in 2017 and faced Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James in a six-woman tag team match alongside Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at a WWE house show. During the match, the former Divas Champion got injured, and the spot called for the match to end in a no-contest.

Unfortunately, the injury changed the 32-year-old star's career forever. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW Women's World Champion recalled the devastating conversation she had with the medical team after the live event and detailed the nature of the injury.

The former Paige also revealed that she also broke the news to her family following her appointment.

"The next day I went to Pittsburgh, they did the whole [appointment with] Dr Maroon. They checked out my neck, and he was just like, 'You should be completely paralyzed. That should have been it.' It was like the equivalent to an awful car crash, like I got in a really bad car accident. The fluid around my spine, there was just none, there was no cushion there, and that's what the fluid is for, is to protect your spinal cord. They didn't have it, it pinched so tight, because my neck just snapped all the way back. It was crazy. He just said, 'You're never gonna wrestle again. There's no way.' I remember calling my mum and dad, and I was crying my eyes out. I was like, done. I'm done. And they were crying, because that's my whole family's life is wrestling. I'm just devastated," Saraya said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Saraya recently teased a WWE return

Saraya, fka Paige, played an integral role on the roster before the company transitioned from the Divas Era to the Women's Revolution. Unfortunately, the neck injury halted her in-ring run, and she eventually left WWE in 2022 following a string of on-screen roles.

After a three-year run with All Elite Wrestling, the 32-year-old star is now a free agent and recently teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion. A while ago, she asked fans about the upcoming second-ever all-female premium live event in the promotion's history, WWE Evolution 2025.

"Evolution is this weekend?" Saraya tweeted on X/Twitter.

While the tweet raised eyebrows, it'll be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion returns to WWE for another run.

