"You're not real fans" - Vince Russo lashes out at WWE fans for defending latest episode of RAW [Exclusive]

This week's edition of WWE RAW left Vince Russo dissatisfied with the show, and he hit back at fans who would defend the episode.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW crowned the new number-one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship. Additionally, the four semi-finalists from the red brand were confirmed for the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively.

However, Vince Russo believes the show should have been better while reviewing WWE RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The veteran defended his opinions, stating that true fans care about the product enough not to accept everything blindly.

He argued that criticizing the show for its drawbacks is right and stated that those WWE fans who refrain from doing so are not real fans.

"You know what, you know what I say to you people that are going to defend what we just saw, you're not real fans. You're not real fans. Bro, if you're going to put over anything that this company does, you're not real fans, bro. Real fans are critical. Why? Because real fans, we expect the best. We don't want shortcuts, bro. We don't want you sleepwalking through it; we want the best, and if you're accepting mediocrity on a weekly basis, you're not a real fan. I am sorry, bro. You are not a real fan, and you have no idea." [48:55 - 49:38]

You can watch the full video below:

Drew McIntyre also confronted Damian Priest and challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Vince Russo felt that Drew McIntyre should have attacked the champion to draw heat and add to his intense heel gimmick. He insisted that a shot with the mic would have added to the build-up of this championship rivalry on the red brand.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out on RAW in the coming months.

