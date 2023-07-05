"You're not slick, Brock", "He forgot he is a heel" - Viral video of Brock Lesnar with a fan has the WWE Universe in splits

A viral video of Brock Lesnar interacting with a fan has gotten the WWE Universe in splits.

The Beast is one of the most ferocious WWE Superstars of all time. He is known for being a destructive force in the ring, capable of beating his opponents within an inch of their life.

His recent heel turn is a clear indication of what he can do. The way he destroyed Cody Rhodes on RAW shocked the entire audience. It showed just how much merciless the Beast could be.

Recently a video surfaced that showed Lesnar interacting with a child in the audience. The footage showed Lesnar placing his hat on the child's head before taking it back.

WWE @WWE It was a sweet moment... for maybe 5 seconds. 🤠 It was a sweet moment... for maybe 5 seconds. 🤠 https://t.co/XjZyvIPnDa

The entire interaction had the WWE universe in splits over Lesnar's behavior.

Sassington, M.D. @MissSassbox you're not slick, Brock. you love the baby. LMAO @WWE but did y'all catch how GENTLY and CAREFULLY he snatched it off the baby? 🥹you're not slick, Brock. you love the baby. LMAO @WWE but did y'all catch how GENTLY and CAREFULLY he snatched it off the baby? 🥹😭 you're not slick, Brock. you love the baby. LMAO https://t.co/gJ7vweD3Xe

One fan stated that Brock was being Brock.

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher @WWE That's Brock being well you know Brock. Adds to his legend as a heel. @WWE That's Brock being well you know Brock. Adds to his legend as a heel.

It seems like Seth Rollins also interacted with that baby later that night.

Alicia W. @TheAWill402 @WWE Seth was adorable with that baby after his dark match that night. @WWE Seth was adorable with that baby after his dark match that night. 😍 https://t.co/tQtbLobvnj

Vince Russo questioned Brock Lesnar's decision to show on RAW for a brief brawl

Brock Lesnar showed up this week on RAW to confront Cody Rhodes—the two men engaged in a brawl, resulting in Cody getting the better of the Beast.

The brawl only lasted a few minutes, so Vince Russo questioned if it was a good call for Lesnar to travel from Canada to RAW for a few minutes.

"Bro, where does Brock live? Saskatchewan, Canada. Think about this. If this were real, Brock decides all the way from Saskatchewan, Canada, 'I'm going to get on a plane, and I'm gonna fly to Monday Night RAW. Go to the computer and tell me how many miles it is from Saskatchewan, Canada, to Baltimore, Maryland.'"

He continued:

"So sometime over the weekend, Brock decides, and he tells [his] wife, Sable, 'You know what, I'm gonna go to Baltimore to beat up Cody Rhodes.' So he travels 2000 miles, get's there, hits the ring, [and] they have a little bit of a brawl. Cody dumps him out of the ring, and Brock says, 'Alright, I'm gonna go home now.'" [12:22 -13:41]

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes stand at 1-1 in this rivalry, and no official announcement has been made regarding a third match between the two men.

What do you make of Brock Lesnar's interaction with the child? Sound off in the comments section.

