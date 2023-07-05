"You're not slick, Brock", "He forgot he is a heel" - Viral video of Brock Lesnar with a fan has the WWE Universe in splits

A viral video of Brock Lesnar interacting with a fan has gotten the WWE Universe in splits.
The Beast is one of the most ferocious WWE Superstars of all time. He is known for being a destructive force in the ring, capable of beating his opponents within an inch of their life.
His recent heel turn is a clear indication of what he can do. The way he destroyed Cody Rhodes on RAW shocked the entire audience. It showed just how much merciless the Beast could be.
Recently a video surfaced that showed Lesnar interacting with a child in the audience. The footage showed Lesnar placing his hat on the child's head before taking it back.
The entire interaction had the WWE universe in splits over Lesnar's behavior.
One fan stated that Brock was being Brock.
It seems like Seth Rollins also interacted with that baby later that night.
Vince Russo questioned Brock Lesnar's decision to show on RAW for a brief brawl
Brock Lesnar showed up this week on RAW to confront Cody Rhodes—the two men engaged in a brawl, resulting in Cody getting the better of the Beast.
The brawl only lasted a few minutes, so Vince Russo questioned if it was a good call for Lesnar to travel from Canada to RAW for a few minutes.
"Bro, where does Brock live? Saskatchewan, Canada. Think about this. If this were real, Brock decides all the way from Saskatchewan, Canada, 'I'm going to get on a plane, and I'm gonna fly to Monday Night RAW. Go to the computer and tell me how many miles it is from Saskatchewan, Canada, to Baltimore, Maryland.'"
He continued:
"So sometime over the weekend, Brock decides, and he tells [his] wife, Sable, 'You know what, I'm gonna go to Baltimore to beat up Cody Rhodes.' So he travels 2000 miles, get's there, hits the ring, [and] they have a little bit of a brawl. Cody dumps him out of the ring, and Brock says, 'Alright, I'm gonna go home now.'" [12:22 -13:41]
Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes stand at 1-1 in this rivalry, and no official announcement has been made regarding a third match between the two men.
