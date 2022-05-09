"You're not special" – Ronda Rousey to former SmackDown Women's Champion

Newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, recently said Charlotte Flair isn't special.

The intensity of the feud between Rousey and Flair had been building up since the former won the 2011 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Rousey then unsuccessfully challenged Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated The Queen in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash. It's her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Both showcased great perseverance throughout to make the opponent quit. Flair poked fun at Rousey, wishing the latter a Happy Mother's Day in a taunting manner. Rousey got the best of Flair, putting her in an armbar through a chair and making her yell, "I Quit."

Following her win, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Rousey said the match was different than anything she'd been through and was the perfect Mother's Day present:

"It's definitely a lot more different than anything I've ever been through. I'm pretty sure I popped my eardrum at some point but I think this is the best Mother's Day present I could ask for. It was great!" (from 00:17 to 00:26)

Rousey also said there's no difference in how she felt about making Flair tap out compared to the other women. She noted that Flair wasn't special, and she made that clear to her:

"Basically, the same as it felt to make every other woman tap out before. So, I told her before, 'You're not special.'" (from 00:32 to 00:40)

Check out her entire interview below:

Ronda Rousey seems ready for any challenge set to come her way. She turned her words into action by making Flair say, "I Quit."

Charlotte Flair allegedly took time off

The Queen is reportedly planning to take some time off from WWE TV.

Following her loss at WrestleMania Backlash, it got announced that Flair suffered a fractured radius at the hands of Ronda Rousey. There's no confirmation of the severity of the injury or how long the recovery period is.

Based on a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the WWE creative team was informed about Flair's upcoming leave of absence. The injury is allegedly part of a storyline to enable her to be off TV for a while. Rumor has it that the former champion is taking time to plan her upcoming wedding to AEW's Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen's unlimited time off paves the way for other women superstars to challenge Ronda Rousey for the title.

Which SmackDown star should challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet next? Sound off in the comments!

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit WWE Digital Exclusive.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh