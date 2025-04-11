"You're taking Kevin Owens' spot?" "NO WAY. REALLY??" - WWE Universe convinced legend will face Randy Orton after announcing return at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that a legend would replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41. The legend in question is The Boogeyman.
Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were supposed to clash at this year's Show of Shows. On last week's SmackDown, Owens announced that he had been dealing with neck issues for the past few months, revealing that he needed surgery and won't be able to compete at 'Mania. Following this announcement, Nick Aldis told The Viper that he no longer had an opponent to face at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The real-life Martin Wright recently took to X (fka Twitter) to announce his appearance as The Boogeyman at WrestleMania 41.
"The return of the BOOGEYMAN WRESTLEMANIA 41 2025," he wrote.
This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone believed Boogeyman would replace Kevin Owens against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41.
Some more fans were convinced the legend was returning to face The Viper. One was extremely happy with Boogeyman's return news, writing that their childhood had returned.
A popular WWE name wants to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41
During a recent interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross said he did not know who Randy Orton would face at WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens' injury announcement.
Kross added that he wouldn't say no if the Triple H-led creative team asked him to face The Viper at The Show of Shows.
"I don’t know who Randy’s opponent is going to be. But, if they asked me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. That would be crazy if that happened in Las Vegas. That’s where I got my break, and that’s really still very much my home," he added.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Randy Orton going into WWE WrestleMania 41.