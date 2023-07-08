"You're not THAT guy", "This guy is a joke" - Wrestling fans bash 11-time World Champion on his return to WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of SmackDown, the former 11-time World Champion returned to WWE after over 56 days. The superstar is none other than Hall of Famer Edge, who was invited as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The former NXT star wanted Edge to get to his big announcement. The Rated-R Superstar said he was celebrating 25 years of his career this year and shared that he returned to the company for the WWE Universe.

Since tonight's SmackDown was hosted by Madison Square Garden, the Hall of Famer jogged his memory by recollecting his first SummerSlam in 1998 at MSG. As Edge thanked the wrestling fans for their love and support, Waller jumped the guns and announced that the former world champion is set to retire.

The Rated-R Superstar in his response declared the opposite of what Waller announced. He challenged the host for his debut match on WWE SmackDown.

The two men clashed in a very competitive drive bout, as it was the former NXT star's first match since April. It was also Edge's first match since the May 12 episode of SmackDown where he faced AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

The match's finish saw the 11-time World Champion cut his opponent with a Spear to emerge victorious. It appears that WWE fans were unhappy with this decision as they wished Edge to put over the rookie talent.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan referred to Hall of Famer as a "joke" after he won the bout against Grayson Waller.

Another WWE fan shared that Edge should retire and give younger superstars opportunities, given that he has spent 25 years in the company.

A user also called out the 11-time World Champion for not being the same person and pointed out it's time to hang his boots.

Big Tone @DumasYoungblood @WWEonFOX @EdgeRatedR @GraysonWWE How many times are you going to retread this carcass? When you return 5 different times it gets old quick. Check your ego guy, no one is calling for this. You’re not THAT guy. @WWEonFOX @EdgeRatedR @GraysonWWE How many times are you going to retread this carcass? When you return 5 different times it gets old quick. Check your ego guy, no one is calling for this. You’re not THAT guy.

Meanwhile, some fans wished Edge to face John Cena at WrestleMania 40 or take Finn Balor's side to end Judgment Day.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWEonFOX @EdgeRatedR @GraysonWWE if he does his final match outta be WM 40 against John Cena. @WWEonFOX @EdgeRatedR @GraysonWWE if he does his final match outta be WM 40 against John Cena.

Grayson Waller reportedly received positive reactions from WWE backstage after his match against Edge

The 33-year-old star came to the main roster after being a consistent talent on the NXT brand. Although he failed to win the NXT Championship on several occasions, his microphone skills on The Grayson Waller Effect show became a standout.

This quality has also led him to share a spotlight with the Greatest of All Time John Cena, at the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE. After Waller faced Edge on WWE SmackDown, it has been reported that many backstage creatives were impressed by the former NXT star for his mic and wrestling aspects.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown , Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future.Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown, Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. https://t.co/zdKhyqZIag

It remains to be seen if Waller will be set up for a match against John Cena or Edge at the upcoming premium live event at SummerSlam 2022.

What are your thoughts on Edge's return to SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

