Ever since he made his WWE return in September this year, Braun Strowman has shared some not-so-friendly views about the modern style of pro wrestling. He is now being called out by RAW Superstar Baron Corbin for doing so.

After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel on November 5, The Monster Among Men went on a tirade about the "flippy-floppy" wrestlers. He got into online arguments with the likes of Will Ospreay, and his fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali.

Strowman admitted that his intent behind the series of tweets wasn't malicious and that he was merely trolling the wrestling fanbase. The former Universal Champion would go on to delete all those tweets just hours after typing them out.

Baron Corbin, who has been critical of the popularity of smaller and flippy wrestlers on TV and online, recently appeared on the latest episode of the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. He called out Braun for retracting his statements and not standing behind them.

"I think, yeah, do you but whatever it is, stand behind it. If you cower and back down after, then you didn’t really mean it, you were doing it for clout, doing it for show, doing it for social media," Corbin said [h/t POST Wrestling]

Braun Strowman will be taking on one of the poster boys of high-flying wrestling, Ricochet, in the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday.

Ricochet promises to win the SmackDown World Cup ahead of his bout against Braun Strowman

Ricochet has commented on his odds of going past Braun Strowman in the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup this week. He feels that despite people looking past him, he promises to go all the way.

The One and Only defeated Mustafa Ali in a competitive first-round match on last week's episode of the Blue Brand. Meanwhile, Strowman took down Jinder Mahal in a sub-two-minute clash the week before.

Determined to be the first finalist, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke on SmackDown Lowdown about how he might be a "flippy flopper" but he is going to win the tournament -

"I think that's something that I've had to get used to in this industry for the past 19 years, that's people actively looking past me or looking over me... So yeah, I do believe that he is already looking past me and that is OK because there is nobody that will stop me from winning. So, Braun Strowman, yeah, I might be a flippy flopper, but I promise you that not even a monster will stop me from winning the SmackDown World Cup." [0:28 - 1:01]

The other semi-final match sees Butch take on Santos Escobar. While Braun Strowman is the favorite going into his match against Ricochet, the former NXT North American Champion is capable of pulling a surprise out of his pocket.

Who do you think will win the clash between Ricochet and Strowman on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes