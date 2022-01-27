"You do something stupid" - Vince McMahon reprimanded legend after he disobeyed rules in high-profile WWE match

Vince McMahon once told Ric Flair that he harmed his chances of being considered a WWE great due to his inability to follow the rules.

In 1992, Randy Savage defeated Flair at WrestleMania VIII to win the WWE Championship. The Nature Boy’s face was covered in blood at the end of the physical contest after he agreed to let his opponent bust him open.

Reflecting on the match, Flair said on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast that the WWE Chairman called him into his office to discuss the matter.

“They said no blood but Randy asked me as a favor, so I cut myself," said Flair. "That’s what he said to me, ‘Every time you get this close to being the greatest, you do something [to ruin it].’ I don’t know if he used the F word, but he [said], ‘You do something stupid.’ Let’s put it like that.”

Flair’s forehead became bloodied midway through the match when Savage slammed his head against several steel objects at ringside. WWE usually replays moments from the match in black and white due to the amount of blood involved.

Ric Flair only has good things to say about Vince McMahon

Although Ric Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021, he did not leave on bad terms with McMahon.

The 72-year-old added that he will forever “owe” his former boss, but he cannot say the same for WWE President Nick Khan:

“I owe Vince McMahon and I will for the rest of my life," Flair continued. "Not Nick Khan. Not Nick Khan, but Vince McMahon.”

Flair claimed on a recent episode of his podcast that Khan “buried” him and “made things personal” before his WWE exit. According to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Khan was responsible for removing him from RAW during his last few months with the company.

