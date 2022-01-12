"He buries me" - WWE legend claims Nick Khan mistreated him

Ric Flair recently claimed that WWE President Nick Khan “buried” him during discussions about his role with the company.

The 16-time world champion left WWE in August 2021 after he requested his release. He has since confirmed that he decided to leave because he wanted to negotiate his own business opportunities without WWE’s approval.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair accused Khan of making things personal with him before his departure:

“We didn’t have the same vision for me, and then Nick Khan makes it personal," said Flair. "Just because I didn’t wanna work there and I wanna do stuff like this so I can reflect on my career, Nick, he buries me.... I need someone to explain this to me, how on God’s green earth do you take the Flairs, take that brand, and not make it a fixture of that company?”

Flair previously said on his podcast that Nick Khan “orchestrated taking [him] off the show” toward the end of his time on RAW. For that reason, he never wants to return to the company as long as Khan is in charge.

Ric Flair wanted WWE to embrace his family’s name

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy There Are No Words That Can Express How Proud I Am To Be Her Father! @MsCharlotteWWE There Are No Words That Can Express How Proud I Am To Be Her Father! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/HWHHafwWmA

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most prominent Superstars in WWE since she joined the main roster in 2015. In Ric Flair’s opinion, his daughter is an even better in-ring performer than he was during his 40-year wrestling career.

Using Randy Orton’s family legacy as an example, the two-time Hall of Famer questioned why Nick Khan seemingly did not want to promote the Flairs.

“Randy is a third-generation wrestler and better than both his dad and his grandfather," Ric Flair continued. "Charlotte is a second-generation wrestler and better than me. To me, if I was the company, I would embrace that. This only happens so very few [times].”

Charlotte Flair currently holds the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The 35-year-old is a 13-time main-roster World Champion, meaning she needs just three more title reigns to tie with Ric Flair’s record of 16.

