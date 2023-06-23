WWE star Dana Brooke recently sent out a heartwarming message to her mother on her birthday.

On the June 6th episode of NXT, Brooke made her return to the developmental brand after 7 years. The 34-year-old star competed in the number one contender battle royal for the NXT Women's Championship but was later eliminated by NXT star Thea Hail.

Taking to Instagram, Brooke sent out a heartfelt message to her mother on her birthday as she mentioned how incredible the latter is. She also expressed her gratitude towards her mother and wrote words of appreciation for her.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman on this earth! My mom! My life! You are so special & one of a kind! I am beyond blessed to have you as my mother! I love you so much words cannot express! (heart emoji) @robinsebera."

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story below:

Mickie James said that it was a wrong decision to send Dana Brooke to NXT

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James shared her honest opinion on Dana Brooke being sent to NXT.

While speaking in an interview on Busted Open Radio, James stated that it was a wrong decision to send Brooke back to the developmental brand as she was already brought up in the system.

James further added that if Dana was given the gimmick of a manager like Mandy Rose, it would've worked out for her. She also compared Brooke's current position to Seth Rollins and Natalya to justify her point.

"I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place unless you were going to send her, like you said, in a Mandy Rose role, like a manager type of character. She was brought up in the system, it is one thing when you send like a Seth Rollins, or you send Nattie (Natalya) back, because they have the respect, and they are you know, workhorses, you know what I mean? Like Dana was taught a WWE-style system, and now there is this new generation of that same kind of system but more elaborate," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Brooke.

Do you think Brooke should stay in NXT or return to the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

