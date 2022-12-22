"You take it to the grave" - WWE veteran reveals Tim White's advice about backstage secrets (Exclusive)

Tim White may no longer be with us in this world but he is still fondly remembered by many of his former WWE co-workers. Amongst the many topics discussed on this week's UnSKripted, Marty Elias opened up about his backstage relationship with Tim White from their days together on WWE's refereeing team.

In addition to donning the striped shirt for the sports entertainment giant, Tim White also took up various other roles behind the scenes, making him a very popular name amongst the talent. Many superstars of the current generation also shared a great bond with Tim White as he offered security services at meet-and-greet sessions after ending his 24-year run in WWE.

Due to his exceptional work as an official, Tim White was seen as a mentor by many people, and Marty Elias, one of his apprentices, was grateful to have spent a lot of time with him. Elias even received an important piece of advice from the highly-respected veteran, as he revealed below to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"One of the things that I take with me, too, he always said, 'Hey, kid, whenever you see something, or you know something, you hear something in this business, kid, you take it to the grave.' "Yes, sir.' He taught me that. And, there are things I'm taking. So, but, you know, he was great." [17:11 - 17:37]

Given the nickname "Marty Moose" by Tim White, Elias reminisced about the memorable moments he shared with the man famously known for officiating The Undertaker and Mick Foley's iconic 1998 Hell in a Cell match.

White traveled and hung out a lot with Marty Elias during their time in WWE, and Marty specifically recalled their late-night drinking sessions.

He continued:

"Tim's nickname for me was, 'Hey, Marty Moose.' And it was great! Had a lot of great plane rides with Timmy, sitting in bars and lobbies and stuff and just drinking till the wee hours of the night and hearing stories about everything and anything and him smartening me up and everything." [16:37 - 17:10]

Marty Elias on what he missed the most about former WWE referee Tim White

It's pretty well-known that Tim White commanded the respect of most people in professional wrestling. For Marty Elias, White was more than just a good friend and like a teacher who helped him understand the business.

White passed away in June earlier this year, and many prominent names from the wrestling fraternity, such as Shawn Michaels, Big E, and Edge, reacted to the 68-year-old unfortunate demise.

Elias said he missed Tim White's honest and straightforward demeanor and admitted they were both 'old-school guys' who could relate to each other.

"He was a mentor. Taught me how to do things, and it was great because he was always open and honest, and he would always shoot straight with you. That's what I missed about Timmy White. He was an old-school guy, and I consider myself an old-school guy and being taught like that. That's why those guys were at that level. To be associated with Timmy White was amazing." [17:38 - 18:00]

