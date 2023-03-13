"You talked to us til 4am" - 3-time WWE Women's Champion shares emotional story about Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest female legends in WWE history. She recently returned to the company and is already one of the most talked about superstars right now and Bayley shared an emotional story involving her.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after winning the titles in 2019. They defended their belts at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal 4-Way match and lost to the IIconics. There were reports that the Boss-N-Hug Connection were extremely upset following their loss.

Becky Lynch and Lita won the tag team titles when they defeated Bayley's stablemates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. At WrestleMania 39, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch will take on Damage CTRL. Ahead of that match, Bayley tweeted about Trish talking to her and Sasha Banks after their WrestleMania 35 loss:

"We sat in the hallway of our hotel after losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania. You talked to us til 4am sharing your secrets of the business, your personal life, your strengths and your weaknesses………….I remember #WrestleMania" Bayley tweeted.

There are rumors circling that Trish Stratus could be turning heel to set up a program with Becky Lynch for SummerSlam. This tweet might be a foreshadowing of the same.

Vince Russo criticized WWE for pushing Lita and Trish Stratus

Lita and Trish Stratus were full-time wrestlers many years back. The Hall of Famers only make cameo appearances now, working short programs with current stars.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the strong booking of Lita and Trish over the younger stars:

"So last week, the babies won the title. This week the babies clear the heels out of the ring. So babies over two weeks in a row with three weeks left to go. Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime. And you've got two girls, two women in the ring literally 15-20 years younger than they are. They're not even in their league, but my point is they're already not in their league."

The six-woman match at WrestleMania is likely to be a great match, considering the level of star power involved.

Could Trish Stratus really turn heel? Let us know in the comments.

