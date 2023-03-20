"You have no taste. LoL" - Asuka responds to fan criticism ahead of WWE RAW

Asuka returned to WWE with a new attitude during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She made it to the final three but was eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who went on to win the bout.

The Empress of Tomorrow eventually punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event last month.

As a result of the victory, Asuka earned a shot against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She has been playing mind games with The EST on RAW in recent weeks.

The 41-year-old recently took to Twitter to respond to criticism from a fan ahead of this week's RAW. A wrestling fan criticized her ring gear, and The Empress claimed he had no taste.

"LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. No change. It is a perfect design. You have no taste. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL.," tweeted Asuka.

Chelsea Green claims Asuka got her sick on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green also returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble but has had nowhere near the level of success as The Empress of Tomorrow.

Bianca Belair recently defeated Carmella on an episode of RAW with Chelsea ringside for the match. She attacked Belair after the bell, but her WrestleMania opponent made the save.

The 41-year-old spit mist in Green's eyes, and Chelsea claimed she had become ill following the encounter.

"FYI I am flying to Providence for #WWERaw with a very bad cold. So whatever the outcome tomorrow, I really am an inspiration for fighting through this illness that’s plagued me. BTW, I’m blaming this on @WWEAsuka because she spat directly in my mouth last week… revolting," tweeted Chelsea.

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. Time will tell if The Empress can pick up her biggest career win and dethrone The EST as RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

