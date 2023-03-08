Asuka sends cryptic message to 33-year-old star following confrontation on WWE RAW

Asuka sent a message on social media following a confrontation last night on WWE RAW.

Last night's edition of WWE RAW aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was in action against Carmella in a non-title match. Chelsea Green was ringside for the match in support of The Princess of Staten Island.

Belair picked up a pinfall victory but was then attacked after the match by Green and Carmella. Asuka made the save and spat mist in Chelsea's eyes to put an end to the attack. The Empress of Tomorrow and The EST then had a staredown in the middle of the ring and took a look at the WrestleMania sign suspended above to end the segment.

The former champion took to Twitter today to share an image from last night's edition of RAW. In the photograph, The Empress is staring at the champion as Belair looks up at the WrestleMania 39 sign with a smile on her face.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questions the effectiveness of Asuka's mist

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of how the promotion uses mist on television.

The Empress of Tomorrow spat blue mist in Chelsea Green's face last night on WWE RAW and it knocked the recently returned star to the mat. The Empress of Tomorrow typically stores the mist in her mouth and Vince Russo recently pointed out that it should harm her as well.

Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the mist shouldn't be carried in anyone's mouth if it is being portrayed as a harmful substance.

"They're actually making fun of it because Asuka spews Green. Chelsea Green literally gets droplets on her. She's blinded, she's selling and the announcers are literally calling it the dreaded blue mist. This is 2023. Somebody's got to explain to me what's in the dreaded blue mist. If the dreaded blue mist is blinding Chelsea Green, what is it doing to Asuka's mouth when she's holding it in her mouth? Is that a reasonable question? If this is acid or something, what is happening when Asuka's holding it?" [28:38 - 29:33]

The Empress of Tomorrow has a tall task in front of her at WrestleMania 39. Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and hasn't looked back since. Time will tell if the 41-year-old can capture the RAW Women's Championship for the third time in her career at WrestleMania 39.

