"You can't teach passion" - Adam Pearce comments on awkward backstage segment with top WWE Champion on RAW

WWE Official Adam Pearce has commented on his argument with a top star on last night's episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura this past Saturday night at WWE Payback. Nakamura put the champion through hell at the premium live event by targeting Rollins' injured back. However, The Visionary somehow managed to retain his belt after finally connecting with a Stomp on the challenger.

Nakamura attacked Rollins after Payback went off the air, and The Visionary arrived at WWE RAW last night in a weakened state. Adam Pearce and Ricochet tried to reason with the World Heavyweight Champion, but he wasn't having it. Rollins marched to the ring and called out the Japanese star once again. Soon, Ricochet got involved, and Nakamura battled him in a singles match.

The match ended via DQ after The King of Strong Style hit the former Intercontinental Champion with a chair, and Rollins rushed the ring to prevent further damage.

Following last night's episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce took to social media to comment on his dispute with Seth Rollins. Pearce noted that you cannot teach passion and shared a video of his argument with Rollins on the red brand.

"You can’t teach passion. You either possess it or not. No in-between," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggests a wild storyline for Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting angle for WWE official Adam Pearce on television.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed the state of WWE's women's division in the company. Vince Russo noted that he wasn't impressed with the division at the moment and suggested that Adam Pearce bring back former superstar Nia Jax and then fire everyone that loses a match to The Irresistible Force.

"You know what I would do? I'm sorry man, I'm looking at this women's division and a lot of these women in this division should not be there. They're never going to get over. I swear bro, I would have Adam Pearce tell this backstory - 'Listen guys, it's that time of the year, there are going to be budget cuts. We're going to start cutting some of the fat around here, this and that. I would bring in Nia Jax as the eliminator and book her against every girl in that division. And if Nia Jax beats you, you're gone," said Russo. [From 03:38 to 04:27]

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently inside the World Heavyweight Champion's head, and it could lead to him losing the title. It will be fascinating to see if Shinsuke Nakamura can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins if the two meet again inside the squared circle.

