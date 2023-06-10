"You can't touch me like that!" - What Rhea Ripley shouted at top WWE star who put his arm around her [WATCH]

Rhea Ripley was not happy with a major WWE Superstar recently after he put his arm around her. Video of the SmackDown Women's Champion shouting at Seth Rollins has now come out.

At the end of May, during an episode of RAW where Seth Rollins was involved in a match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, he slid out of the ring and put his arm around Rhea Ripley's shoulder. The duo was recreating a spot done by Shawn Michaels with Melina. While the moment paid tribute, it was Ripley's reaction that sold it even further.

At the time, fans didn't hear exactly what she told the World Heavyweight Champion, but in a video released by WWE, the moment can be seen. The words are audible, and WWE has even provided subtitles.

After initially being very surprised by it being Rollins who was there instead of Dominik, she immediately backed up and shouted at him for being that presumptuous. She then said that he could not touch her like that and shouted at him to get into the ring, very flustered.

"What are you doing? You can't touch me like that! Get in the ring!"

Check out the footage below:

Rhea Ripley has spoken about the moment on WWE RAW as well

Rhea Ripley also sent a threat to Seth Rollins soon after the incident, where he put his hand on her shoulders. She said that Dominik was going to want to do something about it.

"I thought it was dumb. I, yeah, I'm upset with Rollins because I thought it was Dominik and I was living in the moment with my Dom Dom, celebrating and cheering on my fellow Judgment Day members and then I heard this little cackle in the side of my ear and I was like, 'that's not Dom's laugh.' And he freaked me out. I didn't even know how to respond to it. I was just like, 'get in the ring,' like, 'get away from me.' So, he's gonna get what's coming to him. And he not only surprised me but he surprised Dominik as well, so I know that he's gonna wanna do something about it," she said.

Rollins' recreation of the moment went viral immediately, with fans still talking about it. The SmackDown Women's Champion is currently in action on RAW. It remains to be seen whether she will avenge the actions of Rollins in the near future.

