"You tried the wrong b*tch" - 34-year-old puts Charlotte Flair on notice ahead of WWE SmackDown

No matter the storyline, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair takes center stage upon return. After pulling off a title win against Ronda Rousey late last year, immediately after making her first TV appearance, The Queen is on a quest to tally her record with a 15th Women's title win.

Asuka dethroned the longest reigning women's champion of the modern era in a thrilling contest at Night of Champions on May 27th. Bianca Belair has since played second fiddle to the returning Flair.

The Queen attempted to cut Asuka's reign short last week, one day removed from Money in the Bank, but the EST intervened. The segment closed with Belair hitting the KOD on both Flair and Asuka onto the commentator's table. All signs point to a triple threat at SummerSlam in August.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair shared a post on her social media, reacting to last week's brawl. Check out the EST's tweet below:

"You started some sh*t, and me finishing that sh*t does not make you a victim. It means you tried the wrong b*tch," Belair said.

Where do Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair go from here as The Empress remains the blue brand's Women's Champion? We will find out tonight as Friday Night SmackDown emanates from The Garden in New York.

Will Bianca Belair turn heel in this storyline for the WWE Women's Championship?

There were earlier reports that stated Belair's heel turn was coming. The Street Profits were also due for the turn, per Better Wrestling Experience (AKA BoozerRasslin), and WWE is slowly building towards it by the end of the year.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you want to see a heel version of Bianca Belair and The Street Profits? Do you want to see a heel version of Bianca Belair and The Street Profits? 👀 https://t.co/rjJSTArLOL

The Street Profits have been floundering of late. The duo picked up an impressive victory over The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, Ricochet and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 39, then got drafted to the blue brand.

People believe Bianca Belair and The Street Profits have to join former WWE Champion and veteran on the Friday night show. Check it out here.

