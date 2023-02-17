"You can't use him"-Cody Rhodes explains his rule about people bringing up his father in storylines

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he has a rule about people bringing up his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, during storylines.

The American Dream was an early subject in the build for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief's advocate, Paul Heyman, mentioned Dusty during an intense promo segment with Cody and how he helped give him work during his days in ECW. It was also brought up how Dusty helped train Reigns when he was starting out.

Cody Rhodes is happy that The Wise Man brought his father into the storyline because it's a tool he rarely likes being used. The Royal Rumble winner revealed in an interview with MMA Hour that he has a rule for no one to use his father for the storyline, as Dusty could not get involved with the story since he passed.

"There’s a rule. It’s my rule. It’s not a big, serious rule. If you don’t know Dusty, like if he didn’t train you in NXT, if he didn’t work with you, if you’re going for some cheap heat. You can’t use him. He’s not coming out here making the bionic elbow. He’s not with us, right?"

Cody explained that he's making an exception this time around because everything Heyman said in his promo was true and that it benefitted the angle to the highest degree.

"In the case of what I’m doing now, I’m playing on the other team, and it’s like, my dad is the head coach of the other team. Bayley, Kevin [Owens], Sami [Zayn], Seth [Rollins], particularly Seth, Roman [Reigns], all these people he helped. He didn’t train me. Paul’s not lying... He would lose it if he knew I was wrestling Roman, one of his guys; in Hollywood, a place where he wanted me to be in the first place." [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes will watch the results of Elimination Chamber very closely

Cody Rhodes will not be in action at this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event, but he will keep a close eye on the main event. That's because hometown hero Sami Zayn will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a storyline that has fans on the edge of their seats.

Cody and Zayn recently traded words on this past Monday's edition of RAW, where the American Nightmare told the former Honorary Uce that Reigns was just a man and he could be beaten.

He ended the exchange by telling Zayn he didn't want to see him on RAW anymore but would love to see him at WrestleMania.

Whether Zayn wins or loses, one thing is for certain, Cody is planning to finish his story.

Do you think Sami Zayn will face Cody Rhodes at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments below.

