"You've only seen us get started" - Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns WrestleMania title win

Paul Heyman has taken to Instagram to share an image of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns following his win in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Reigns took on Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania for the third time this past week, and was finally able to slay The Beast Incarnate on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The match, which saw plenty of Heyman interference, some potentially legitimate injuries, and an impressive spear-into-a-kimura spot, ended with an emphatic spear as Roman scored the pinfall over his long-time rival.

Now, however, Lesnar's former advocate and Reigns' current "wise man" Paul Heyman has taken to social media to share an image of him and Reigns celebrating with both the WWE and Universal Championships after the match. In the caption, Heyman talked about how Roman had achieved his goals, but will quickly move onto new ones, claiming that they'd only just begun.

"I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, 'every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part ... new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.' You've only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!" Heyman wrote

Roman Reigns may already have a new challenger for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Though he is yet to be confronted by any potential contenders on WWE TV, the company may indeed have Roman Reigns' next opponent in mind.

Recent promotional material for upcoming WWE live events shows that Reigns is booked to wrestle Drew McIntyre on some upcoming dates, including in a Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at an upcoming Saturday Night Main Event show.

Reigns and Drew have a long history and have battled each other on many occasions, including at WrestleMania 35, Roman's first match back after his battle with leukemia. So far, Reigns has always come out on top over McIntyre.

