"You've been in that system long enough" - Former champion on Sheamus saying he's frustrated with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 has shared some advice for Sheamus, who recently voiced his frustrations with The Brawling Brutes' booking.

Despite a great first few months, the Sheamus-led stable is no longer presented as a major force to be reckoned with on WWE's programming. The 45-year-old didn't hold back on his thoughts in an interview a few weeks back, saying the lack of consistent opportunities on TV has led to the faction stagnating.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that Sheamus had spent many years in WWE to know how things work there. The former 24/7 Champion advised The Celtic Warrior to use other avenues, like his popular YouTube channel, to feature Brawling Brutes.

He believes the stable could find itself on TV regularly if they strike a chord with viewers by putting out quality content on other platforms.

"I understand the play, but you've been in that system long enough. So maybe this a red herring in a sense to put a fire under somebody's a**, or if they really want to show what he can do or they can do, he's a creative who has outlets and means, and he has a YouTube channel with another viewing audience and social media platforms, throw some stuff down. Do stuff with the group. Get it out there. If it resonates, it'll wind up on TV, and if it doesn't wind up on TV and if it's getting over, you keep putting it out because you can monetize that, too," said EC3. [5:30 - 6:07]

Sheamus lost to Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

The Celtic Warrior came inches close to winning the Intercontinental Championship several times during the last few months but fell short each time.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sheamus challenged Austin Theory for the United States Title. However, thanks to some outside shenanigans by Pretty Deadly, Theory managed to roll up Sheamus to retain his gold.

Considering it wasn't a clean loss, it's safe to assume we could see another match between them. Even a recent report suggested that WWE was planning to have Sheamus challenging Austin Theory on the SummerSlam 2023 card.

