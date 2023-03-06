"You want your 5 minutes of fame?" - WWE star has bold message to fans after being dragged for her looks

A current WWE NXT star responded to a fan on who mocked her looks on social media.

There is a lot that goes into being a successful WWE Superstar. It takes incredible athleticism, poise under pressure, presentation, and the ability to hold an audience's attention. Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have everything right away, while for others, it may take some time to figure things out.

Zoey Stark has already been impressive during her young career, and her future is very bright. However, wrestlers will always have haters, and one recently reached out to her on Twitter. The wrestling fan claimed that Stark's face was scary, and the 29-year-old responded that she was not trying to enter a beauty contest.

"You want your 5 minutes of fame? Here you go...Also good try on trying to offend me...I'm in the business to be a SCARY BADA** and not a beauty contest," tweeted Stark.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan responded to Zoey and said that Stark would do well in a beauty contest if she ever decided to participate in one.

"You’re actually really beautiful though so like … you’d still place at a beauty contest….," tweeted Liv Morgan.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE



Also good try on trying to offend me...I'm in the business to be a SCARY BADASS and not a beauty contest 🖕 You want your 5 minutes of fame? Here you go...Also good try on trying to offend me...I'm in the business to be a SCARY BADASS and not a beauty contest 🖕 twitter.com/paganosmin/sta… You want your 5 minutes of fame? Here you go...Also good try on trying to offend me...I'm in the business to be a SCARY BADASS and not a beauty contest 🖕 twitter.com/paganosmin/sta… You’re actually really beautiful though so like … you’d still place at a beauty contest…. twitter.com/zoeystarkwwe/s… You’re actually really beautiful though so like … you’d still place at a beauty contest…. twitter.com/zoeystarkwwe/s…

WWE legend Road Dogg praises Zoey Stark

Road Dogg recently claimed Stark was one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

WWE legend Road Dogg currently works as the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events. Speaking on his Oh... You Didn't Know?!?! podcast, The Attitude Era legend praised Zoey and said that the NXT star and Asuka are two of the best female wrestlers today.

"I want to mention Zoey Stark, I know she had knee surgery when I was still there, and I know she is healing up. I think Zoey Stark, her and Asuka in my mind are two of the best women professional wrestlers going today."[From 28:15 - 28:34]

Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE It's so easy to be GREAT nowadays because most people are weak It's so easy to be GREAT nowadays because most people are weak https://t.co/U0HmfoQvX9

Zoey lost to Meiki Satomura on last week's episode of NXT. Time will tell when the 29-year-old begins her career on the main roster.

Do you think Zoey Stark has the potential to be a star in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes