"You will acknowledge me" - Major star teases joining WWE

A popular star has dropped a massive hint about a potential WWE move in the future by using a catchphrase that Roman Reigns has popularized over the past few years. Following his recent match, NJPW star Jeff Cobb, who is rumored to be WWE's next big signing, hinted at what lies ahead for him.

Cobb is a veteran of the business who's been wrestling for over a decade since making his debut in 2009. He has achieved tremendous success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he has been a mainstay since 2017. Apart from that, Jeff Cobb has competed several times in AEW over the last few years, but never in a full-time capacity.

A few days ago, news broke that Cobb was close to signing with the global juggernaut. This instantly got wrestling fans buzzing. Now, the 42-year-old star has dropped another hint about his possible blockbuster signing.

Following his latest win over Tetsuya Naito in the New Japan Cup Tournament, Jeff Cobb delivered a promo backstage, where he used Roman Reigns' popular "acknowledge me" catchphrase. Check out his comments below:

“I’m gonna be a good boy and finish this tournament tour and whoever walks out the New Japan Cup champion, I will come knock, knock, knocking, and whoever it is I have to fight, you will acknowledge me.” (H/T - PostWrestling)

Jeff Cobb rejected WWE's offer back in 2021

In an interview back in 2021, Jeff Cobb revealed that he turned down WWE's offer because making money wasn't his motive in the wrestling business. Cobb revealed that he chose to stay with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at that time because it provided him more flexibility in terms of taking indie bookings.

"I did get contract offers from other places. But at the end of the day, it was — you know like — I mean WWE offered me a contract," Jeff Cobb said. "Great money but, at the end of the day, you know, it’s — money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy so I wanted to work somewhere where I felt like I fit in more (...) You know, if I went to WWE, I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to (...) New Japan, I love Japan. The culture is amazing out there and the style of wrestling."

Cobb has now qualified for the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament. It remains to be seen how things pan out for him in the knockout stages.

