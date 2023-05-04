"You will receive your punishment" - Damian Priest sends warning to 29-year-old superstar ahead of WWE Backlash

Judgment Day member Damian Priest has issued a warning to a 29-year-old superstar ahead of WWE Backlash.

Damian will be competing against Bad Bunny this Saturday night in a San Juan Street Fight at the premium live event in Puerto Rico. The Archer of Infamy attacked the popular musician on the RAW After Mania, slamming him through the commentary table. Bad Bunny interfered in Dominik's match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, and The Judgment Day is still out for revenge.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian issued a warning to Bad Bunny ahead of their Street Fight this Saturday at Backlash.

"This Saturday, this isn't a popularity contest, this isn't a concert, this isn't for fun. Whatever aspirations you have, they are not going to happen. You're going to get hurt. I'm going to hit you as hard as I can. I'm going to embarrass you in front of your friends, family, and your fans in your backyard. You will receive your punishment," warned Damian Priest. [1:03:01 - 1:03:26]

Damian Priest reveals how he plans to celebrate his victory over Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

Damian Priest is very confident heading into the Street Fight at Backlash and already has his celebration planned.

The 40-year-old star believes he is going to embarrass the popular rapper this Saturday night, and there will be an epic celebration following his win that will have all of Puerto Rico rocking. During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Damian claimed he was in Puerto Rico early to plan his victory celebration at Backlash.

"Of course, that is why I came early, to survey the land and come up with some other situations. I just think the celebration is going to be epic that the entire island is going to be rocking," added Damian Priest. [59:20 - 59:30]

Bad Bunny has been impressive with his in-ring skills thus far in his career as a WWE Superstar but has only competed in a few matches. It will be interesting to see if the Street Fight stipulation helps the recording artist pull off an incredible upset this weekend at Backlash.

Would you like to see Bad Bunny defeat The Judgment Day's Damian Priest at the premium live event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes