  "Youngest wrestling dream match" - 21-year-old WWE star confronts TNA champion ahead of Bound for Glory

"Youngest wrestling dream match" - 21-year-old WWE star confronts TNA champion ahead of Bound for Glory

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:26 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is very popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A young WWE star is set to face off against a top TNA champion at Bound for Glory. These two men came face-to-face tonight.

Je'Von Evans has been one of the most exciting prospects in NXT. He has already raised a lot of eyebrows due to his in-ring skills despite only being 21 years old. He even faced off against Randy Orton last year and took the WWE legend to his limit during their match. Now, he is set for another major opportunity as he will face Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound for Glory.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater came face-to-face backstage. They addressed their upcoming match at Bound for Glory. Evans called it the "youngest wrestling dream match." Their segment was interrupted by The Culling, who called out Evans for talking to a TNA talent. The Culling then challenged Evans and Slater to a tag team match later in the night, and they accepted the challenge, but Slater said they needed to get it confirmed by Ava and Santino Marella.

"Ok, well look, I ain't going to lie? Bound for glory? About to be a movie! We probably have the youngest wrestling dream match in wrestling history!" Evans told Slater.

WWE NXT and TNA are set for a showdown next week

While Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans are being cordial with each other, NXT and TNA are set for a collision next week after stars from both brands came to blows last week. At No Mercy 2025, Ava announced two Survivor Series-style matches - one for the men and one for the women.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Ava named Ricky Saints and Jacy Jayne as the respective captains for their teams, while Santino Marella named Mike Santana and Kelani Jordan as the captains for Team TNA. Apart from this, the NXT GM also announced a title vs. title match between Darkstate and The Hardy Boyz.

It will be interesting to see which brand will come out on top next week.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
