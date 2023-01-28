"Your favorite Paul Heyman guy" - 11-time champion wants to join The Bloodline, takes a dig at Triple H

The Bloodline is quite possibly the hottest faction in all of professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time champion in WWE, Kurt Angle, has now expressed his desire to join Roman Reigns and co.

Angle was present on the latest episode of RAW as WWE celebrated thirty years of their iconic show. He came out as a member of D-Generation X alongside Triple H and co. On Twitter, the Hall of Famer claimed to be the only person to have been a part of DX and The Shield. However, Triple H busted that myth and stated that he was also once a part of The Shield.

This led to Angle sending out a tweet aimed at Bloodline member Paul Heyman while taking a hilarious dig at The Game. He showcased his desire to join the group and stated that The Game was trying to steal his thunder.

"Hey @HeymanHustle - remember me? Your favorite Paul Heyman guy :) I may need to join the Bloodline soon because @tripleh is trying to steal my thunder," wrote Kurt Angle.

Check out Kurt Angle's tweet below:

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle 🥇 Hey @HeymanHustle - remember me? Your favorite Paul Heyman guy :) I may need to join the Bloodline soon because @tripleh is trying to steal my thunder. Hey @HeymanHustle - remember me? Your favorite Paul Heyman guy :) I may need to join the Bloodline soon because @tripleh is trying to steal my thunder. 😂🥇🌺

Sami Zayn recently mentioned that Paul Heyman was the toughest Bloodline member to convince

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport. During the interview, he revealed that Paul Heyman was the toughest to convince.

The Honorary Uce also mentioned the Special Counsel's bond with top guys like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

"If I'm being brutally honest, maybe Heyman is the one I felt I had to convince. Well, because I think he's old school and Roman's his guy, Brock was his guy and he's very familiar with the top of the card. And for him to be able to buy into me being a part of the act, that's at the top of the card."

Zayn's loyalty has been questioned by The Bloodline in recent weeks. On RAW 30, Paul Heyman tried to prove that The Honorary Uce had been working alongside Kevin Owens since the beginning.

However, Jey Uso stepped up in defense of Zayn and saved him from being proven guilty.

The 38-year-old will have to go through his final test at the upcoming Royal Rumble when Roman Reigns faces Kevin Owens to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Do you want to see Kurt Angle become an honorary member of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

