"Your move, Roman Reigns" - 37-year-old WWE star sends a message to The Bloodline following SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline seemed to have a plan to avoid having The Tribal Chief defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, their plan backfired, and a 37-year-old star sent a message to The Bloodline on social media following SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

The fans were looking forward to the massive Triple-Threat number one contender's match involving LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles to crown Roman Reigns’ next challenger. The match saw all three men hit some of their best moves to make a statement in the main event of the night.

LA Knight caught Orton with the BFT, but Styles appeared just in time to stop the WWE referee from counting the three-count. It was all downhill for the three superstars from thereon, as Roman Reigns appeared with The Bloodline to beat down all three competitors and end the match without a result.

The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline’s plan backfired soon after when General Manager Nick Aldis arrived to tell Paul Heyman the new booking for the match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Aldis announced that Roman Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Following the massive announcement, Nick Aldis took to Instagram to send a message to The Tribal Chief and his special counsel, Paul Heyman.

"Your move, @romanreigns @paulheyman #SmackDown #nickaldis #romanreigns #paulheyman #wwe," Nick Aldis shared.

Check out Nick Aldis' Instagram post below:

Nick Aldis is proving to be a much stronger General Manager of WWE SmackDown by booking some big matches. His latest announcement puts him in the direct line of fire from The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see how he handles Roman Reigns and his men in the coming weeks.

Cody Rhodes not facing Roman Reigns could be the right call, according to a WWE veteran

Cody Rhodes has been waiting to finish the story for a rather long time now. It looks like The American Nightmare is still far from winning his first world championship in WWE.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that Cody should not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to win his first world title. Instead, he should tell a story similar to his dad’s (the late Dusty Rhodes) to win it after a while.

"In Cody's defense, he's doing the long struggle. I mean, Dusty [Rhodes] didn't do it in six months, it took him a couple of years. He talked about hard times, hard times. That's what it is. So I think the longer it takes him, actually the better for him. 'Coz he's trying to live up to his dad, and can he get there or can he not get there," Dutch Mantell said.

The fans will erupt as soon as The American Nightmare gets his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, it could be a wise decision to make them wait a little longer.

