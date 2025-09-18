"Your peace comes with a lot of goodbyes" - WWE Legend sends another message after asking to cut people off potentially following Jey Uso issue

WWE legend Rikishi has sent another message about goodbyes in his cryptic manner following recent Jey Uso incidents on RAW. He has also turned off comments on his post.A few days back, Rikishi said that sometimes, no matter what happened, instead of reacting, it was better to cut people off. He put up a post on social media where he said, &quot;Don't react. Cut them of silently.&quot; The messages come after Jey Uso changed his attitude on WWE RAW.Now, the WWE legend has posted yet another cryptic and worrying message. It seems to have the same message as the first, as once again, he seems to have advised that, sometimes, to get peace, it was necessary to say a lot of goodbyes.&quot;Best believe your peace comes with a lot of goodbyes.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is not the first time that the WWE Hall of Famer has sent a cryptic message on social media. In the middle of turmoil within the Bloodline and Solo Sikoa, he had sent another message.The latest messages come after Jey Uso has seemingly turned heel on RAW. The star turned his back on helping others. When he did help LA Knight, despite his recent apparent turn, he got attacked.Jimmy and Jey Uso have been at odds with each other on WWE RAWRikishi is very tuned into what is going on with his sons in WWE, regularly commenting on it.Currently on WWE RAW, Jey Uso has shown a reluctance to help people, and last week even attacked LA Knight seemingly out of nowhere. This week, Knight returned the favor.His brother, Jimmy Uso, has said that his recent attitude does not reflect well on him and called him out for it. He even compared him to Roman Reigns, something that Jey did not take well.It remains to be seen if Jey's actions see his father appear on WWE TV again. The legend has been gone for a long time now.