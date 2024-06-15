"Your refs are blind" - WWE fans react to botch-filled title match at Clash at the Castle

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre), and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match today at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Cargill and Belair had captured the titles last month at Backlash in France.

The match was unfortunately full of botches, including Jade Cargill slipping off the top rope and tumbling to the canvas. In the end, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were able to pull off the upset. Cargill planted Baszler with a DDT but didn't get to capitalize.

Alba Fyre shoved the former AEW star out of the way and covered The Queen of Spades to pick up the pinfall victory. The Unholy Union are the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Wrestling fans had mixed feelings about the match. Many fans were happy for The Unholy Union and thought they deserved the title. However, there were also a lot of fans who were annoyed that the referee missed Cargill tapping out while she was trapped in Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch.

You can check out some of the fan reactions in the screenshot below:

Fans react to major title change at Clash at the Castle: Scotland [Photo credit: Screenshots from WWE's X account]

Bayley shares what she wants to see from Jade Cargill in WWE

Women's Champion Bayley recently shared what she is looking for out of Jade Cargill after the former AEW star joined the Stamford-based company last year.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, in an exclusive interview, The Role Model stated Cargill was a very unique performer and she was excited to have her in the promotion. She added that she wants to see consistency, work ethic, and a connection with the fans from the 31-year-old star in WWE.

"I'm excited to have her. I think she's a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I'm interested to see what she brings to the division because I'm all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency, I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally," said Bayley. [2:23 – 2:44]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair appeared poised to be an unbeatable team as Women's Tag Team Champions but they shockingly dropped the titles today at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former champions moving forward.