"YUCKY"- Top female star reacts to Carmella and Corey Graves' photo on Twitter

Bayley had a hilarious reaction to Carmella and Corey Graves' latest photo on Twitter.

Carmella and Corey Graves have been together for a while now, and the loving couple recently hinted at launching a new brand. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a picture of the duo as well as the logo of their brand.

WWE Superstar Bayley responded to the tweet, and initially hinted that she was impressed with the picture. She then added the word 'YUCKY' to finish off the tweet, taking an amusing shot at the couple in the process.

Carmella confirmed her relationship with Corey Graves back in 2019

Carmella and Corey Graves had been together for a long time before the former made the relationship official on an episode of Total Divas in 2019. She sat Sonya Deville down and confessed everything to her:

"I have a confession. I just wanted to tell you about him. Corey Graves! So, he's in the process of getting divorced. Him and his wife, or whatever you wanna call her, have been separated for a while. He moved out, they don't live together, none of that. I even had anxiety, the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him.Then I was like, do I walk away from this new thing that could be really good, just because people are gonna judge me, and I'm trying not to think like that," she said.

Judging by the responses to the couple's picture on Twitter, fans are pretty excited to find out what they have in store for them.

As for Bayley, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been absent from WWE TV for about seven months at this point. She suffered an injury while training at the WWE Performance Center in July 2021. At the time, it was revealed that she would be out of action for about nine months due to her injury.

Bayley's fans were hoping to see her make a return at the Royal Rumble. There's a chance that WWE will bring her back on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Do you miss Bayley's hilarious antics on WWE TV? Who should be her first opponent upon returning? Sound off in the comments!

