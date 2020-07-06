Zack Ryder teases a possible appearance at Slammiversary

Zack Ryder recently tweeted a possible tease to appear at Slammiversary.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary is scheduled for Saturday, July 18.

Zack Ryder posted a cryptic tweet on where he could be heading next

Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, recently posted a tweet teasing his next big pro wrestling move and there seems to be a connection with Slammiversary.

On April 15, 2020, Ryder was among several WWE talents who were released from the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since leaving WWE, Ryder has remained a partner with his former WWE Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins, as they have continued their podcast titled The Major Wrestling Figure. Although focusing most of his time on the podcast since his departure, Ryder's tweet is a strong indication of where we may see him next and it seems we may see him at Slammiversary.

In 13 days a bunch of super talented, pissed off, and hungry wrestlers are gonna be unleashed. #AlwayzReady #StillHere #NotThere pic.twitter.com/Wsskq0lmCr — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 5, 2020

On July 18, Impact Wrestling will be airing their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will be their sixteenth installment since premiering the name in 2005. The event is 13 days from the day of this tweet, which strongly points to Ryder's next destination.

Could we see a few of the released WWE Superstars at Slammiversary?

Regarding the "bunch of super talented, pissed off, and hungry wrestlers" portion, there are several other names that are rumored to debut or re-debut at Slammiversary.

IMPACT Wrestling released a cryptic video that showed names such as EC3, Eric Young, Mike Bennett, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. It also showed a Bulgarian flag, which led many to believe Rusev will be appearing at the show.

Drave Maverick (known in Impact as Rockstar Spud) was also shown in the video, but he is now locked into WWE after signing a contract following his Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals match. Anderson & Gallows are rumored to appear at the pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling has experienced a major blow in their roster, as top stars have been released from the company over the past few weeks.

Due to sexual assault allegations, Michael Elgin was suspended while Joey Ryan and former Impact World Tag Team Champion Dave Crist of oVe have been released.

Additionally, IMPACT Wrestling also decided to sever ties with Tessa Blanchard, despite her being the current World Champion.

Hopefully, this potential invasion of former WWE superstars at Slammiversary will create a much-needed boost in overall interest, especially with the recent firings of top stars.