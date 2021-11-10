"Zelina Vega is acting like an absolute moron" - Former WWE personality blasts Bruce Prichard over RAW gimmicks (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke at length about Bruce Prichard's creative vision for WWE RAW and his problems with the various gimmicks featured in the women's division.

Russo said that Bruce Prichard was still stuck with his old ways and criticized WWE's Executive Director for not evolving with the times. The former WWE personality cited the female roster as an example to explain the issues with Bruce Prichard's work.

The red brand's Women's Survivor Series team was involved in a backstage segment on this week's RAW, and Russo felt it was the perfect representation of WWE's missteps regarding character development.

Russo was not a fan of Zelina Vega's over-the-top behavior as the company's designated Queen, and he saw the fingerprints of Prichard in the writing of her character.

"He is still doing it the same way. That's the problem, bro. Being in that wrestling bubble, they haven't evolved. When you look at the show tonight, you see so many ridiculous 1980 characters. Bro, the perfect example was when we went right over it, the girls' scene in the locker room. Zelina Vega is acting like an absolute moron. She has got a crown on, and she is standing there the whole time smiling and doing this. That's Bruce! That's what they do, bro!" said Russo.

Vince Russo added that WWE's gimmicks aren't realistic, and the performers don't often look like legitimate threats on TV. Here's what the former WWE writer said:

You will see these characters, but they are not realistic, street-cred, dangerous, threatening. They are cartoon characters. Bro, look at the girls in the locker room. Look at that scene. You've got the superhero wearing the mask; you've got Tina Turner from Thunderdome. You've got a little princess doing this. Look at what you've got in that locker room," revealed Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on the female WWE Superstars from the past

As always, Vince Russo went back in time to highlight all that is wrong with WWE's current product.

Russo stated that female stars from the past had legitimate backstage heat, which enhanced their on-screen feuds and characters.

"I know, man. When I was in the Attitude Era, Sable legitimately wanted to kill Sunny. Luna wanted to kill Sable. There was legitimate heat. They would have never clowned like that. It was legitimate, serious heat," added Russo.

Vince Russo recently also revealed why WWE needs to capitalize on the real-life beef between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and you can check it out here if you haven't already.

