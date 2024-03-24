Zelina Vega, Bayley, R-Truth, & more to feature in "first-ever" tournament hosted by WWE in 2 weeks

WrestleMania is around the corner, and WWE is ready for its biggest show of the year. Ahead of the event, they have made several announcements, but as it turns out, they are hosting a huge tournament as well.

With the launch of WWE 2K24, stars and the company have actively promoted the new game. Several changes have come to the title, including introducing new modes, match types, and enhanced gameplay. It appears that the company has been actively taking feedback from fans about their plans.

In fact, when fans protested about the absence of CM Punk and other stars in the base game, 2K announced a Season Pass that would allow them to get those talents as part of downloadable content.

Ahead of WrestleMania, the company will also be hosting a "first-ever" WWE 2K24 Gaming Tournament, featuring multiple stars taking part. Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, and Bayley will be involved in the tournament. This will be a live tournament that fans can watch if present there. Other talents will also be in attendance.

The tournament will be hosted on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

WWE World is playing a big role ahead of WrestleMania

The WWE World event has ended up being a critical part of the company's Road to WrestleMania. There will be other shows hosted there as well.

The Pat McAfee Show will be broadcast live with Triple H as the special guest. There will be an Up Up Down Down live stream. Stars such as Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and others will all speak from the main stage at different times, giving fans something to do.

Even the Slammys will be held at the event, and it will be live, with Cathy Kelley and Big E hosting it. Multiple other stars will also be making appearances.

Fans will also be able to meet their favorite performers and access the WrestleMania Superstore, making it quite a convention.