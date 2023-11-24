Zelina Vega changes up her look ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega has changed up her look ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames.

The star is also a part of the LWO faction, but after Santos Escobar turned his back on Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, she has been more than upset. At first, fans imagined Vega might stay on Escobar's side since the duo was a part of the heel faction Legado Del Fantasma.

However, on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, when the 39-year-old star confronted him for disrespecting The Master of the 619, the former women's tag team champion couldn't take it anymore and she slapped Santos Escobar in the middle of the ring.

In a stunning transformation ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event in Chicago, the 32-year-old WWE Superstar took to her Instagram to unveil a new hairstyle, showcasing a striking platinum blonde transformation with subtle black highlights.

This hair change marks a departure from Vega's signature blue and platinum combination, which she had sported for quite some time. Whether it's a new alliance, a betrayal, or a personal revelation, the LWO member's new look may hint at something significant on the horizon.

Zelina Vega's savage reply after slapping Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, Queen Zelina, in the heat of the moment, laid a hard slap on the 39-year-old male star for his betrayal.

This received the attention of the WWE Universe on social media, and she replied to a fan who appreciated her slap on Santos Escobar.

"My hand hurt," Zelina Vega wrote.

For now, the former LWO member and Carlito are set for a singles match at Survivor Series: WarGames. But it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old female star turns heel or stays loyal to Rey Mysterio at the premium live event in Chicago.

