Zelina Vega furious; takes shot at WWE authority figure after lack of opportunities

Zelina Vega is not too happy about being told that she needs to earn her opportunities and recently fired a shot at a WWE authority figure over the issue.

It's been a few months since Nick Aldis was named General Manager of SmackDown by Triple H. Since his appointment, he has done a pretty good job of maintaining control of the blue brand and has tried to be an impartial authority figure.

However, when Zelina Vega recently requested that she wanted another title shot, Nick Aldis asked her to earn it the right way. This response didn't sit too well with Vega, who took to social media to voice her frustrations over Aldis' comments:

"I don’t even have to say all of this.. the people spoke for me. The WWE Universe remembers.. so if you need a refresher, say when. ZELINA VEGA IS READY. @WWE"

Zelina Vega reflected on her career in WWE

Zelina Vega has come a long way in her career. From managing Andrade Almas to competing in some of the most important matches in 2023, Vega's WWE career seems to be on an upward trajectory.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Vega reflected on her career and transition from manager to in-ring performer.

"I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

She continued:

"So by that moment that I had Backlash, then, my God, putting my body on the line and 'Money In The Bank' and just doing what I felt I needed to do to now where we can go in the world, Rumble to WrestleMania. I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career."

It will be interesting to see if Vega will be able to earn another title shot with either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley.

