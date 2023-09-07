Zelina Vega hypes project with former rival outside of WWE

Zelina Vega and her former WWE rival are getting together to launch a new project outside of the company.

Vega is a part of the LWO faction on SmackDown. Her popularity has grown this year, and she had the biggest match of her life at WWE Backlash in May. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in front of a passionate crowd in Puerto Rico. Ripley emerged victorious, but Zelina got a tremendous reaction after the match.

Dakota Kai is a part of the Damage CTRL faction. She suffered a torn ACL in May and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Kai, however, returned at SummerSlam last month to celebrate IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's Championship but admitted during the press conference following the premium live event that she is not close to returning to the ring.

Vega took to social media today to hype the launch of her podcast with Kai called Zelvx and Charlie Girl. You can check out the promotional video for the podcast below.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega reflects on an emotional night at WWE Payback

Zelina Vega got an incredible reaction from the crowd in Puerto Rico at WWE Payback in May.

Vega entered the bout against Rhea Ripley as the heavy underdog but almost had the champion beaten several times throughout the match. However, The Eradicator was too much to overcome, and the LWO member fell short of capturing her first singles title in the company.

Speaking with Wrestlesphere, Zelina Vega said it was an honor to perform in front of the fans in Puerto Rico, and her family being in attendance was the cherry on top of everything.

"It was an honor really, I didn’t know what to expect when I went to Puerto Rico, but to have my family there and people I’ve not seen in a while was like the cherry on top. With the fans it’s almost like they relate to me more, it’s a whole new vulnerable side to me, but it’s one I’m starting to embrace," she said.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega's popularity has grown since joining the Latino World Order faction. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old gets another title shot on SmackDown any time soon.

Would you like to see Zelina Vega win a singles championship in WWE? Are you excited about the upcoming podcast featuring Vega and Kai? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena